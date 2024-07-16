Galway Bay FM

16 July 2024

Galway International Arts Festival kicks off in city

The 2024 Galway International Arts Festival has officially kicked off in the city.

The festival runs over the next two weeks, with a packed programme of arts and cultural events taking place.

There are also plenty of free exhibitions spread out across the city, along with the popular Festival Garden taking over Eyre Square.

Speaking to John Morley at the launch last night, Artistic Director Paul Fahy hopes people come out in their troves over the fortnight

