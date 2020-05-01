Galway International Arts Festival cancelled, but a special programme of events planned for the Autumn

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway International Arts Festival has been cancelled, but a special programme of events is being planned for the Autumn.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Galway International Arts Festival today confirmed that the Festival will not go ahead as planned this July. However, the Festival is planning to present a special programme of events this Autumn, subject to guidelines. Full details to be announced soon.



While the Festival is a huge part of the summer calendar in Ireland and has a significant cultural and economic impact, GIAF feels it has no option other than to make this decision given ongoing concerns about public health and restrictions due to Covid-19. Galway International Arts Festival’s CEO John Crumlish and Artistic Director Paul Fahy commented:



“We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of the Festival this July. This decision was made with a very heavy heart but GIAF has no other option under these unprecedented circumstances. We are now working to bring audiences a programme of events this Autumn and will announce details very soon. Our work has always been about bringing people together, artists and audiences, to celebrate great art, and we hope it won’t be too long before we are all back together to do so again.”



All Heineken Big Top concerts are now rescheduled to July 2021. GIAF would very much appreciate if you could keep your current ticket for the concert in 2021 if possible, as this will make a huge difference to the festival overall during these difficult and uncertain times. The option of a refund is also available.



The Festival team will be contacting ticket holders with full details on individual shows in the coming days.



Galway International Arts Festival would like to thank artists, funders, sponsors, friends and audiences for their patience and understanding as the team look to safely bring you the spirit of the Festival this Autumn under the current unprecedented circumstances.