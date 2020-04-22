Galway International Arts Festival awaits further guidance before deciding on July’s scheduled go-ahead

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The organisers of Galway International Arts Festival say they are awaiting further guidance from government until a decision is made on the upcoming summer festival.

It comes as the government yesterday announced all mass gatherings of over 5000 people will be banned until September due to the ongoing pandemic.

In a statement, the event organisers state it’s awaiting further clarification on crowd restrictions before it makes a decision on whether this year’s Galway International Arts Festival can go ahead as planned.

The renowned two week festival had been set to get underway on July 13th with this year’s line-up scheduled to include Sinead O’Connor, Pixies, The Flaming Lips and The Academic.