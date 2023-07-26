Galway International Arts Festival and University of Galway renew strategic partnership

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway International Arts Festival and University of Galway have renewed their strategic partnership for a further five years

The partnership was established 13 years ago and has included a professional development programme for emerging artists, theatre makers, curators and producers studying at University of Galway

In addition, 121 events have taken place on the campus and the university has a strong involvement in the Festival Volunteer programme

The new partnership will see a further expansion of this work, plus a University association with the festival’s First Thought Talks programme and further development of the archive housed in the University library

GIAF and the University of Galway will explore how the partnership can help to develop the creative industries in the West to foster career pathways for Galway graduates

They will also work together as part of a European consortium over the next two years, examining how cultural entrepreneurship can be used to support climate transition.