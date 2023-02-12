Galway Independent TD challenges Minister for Education on School Transport Plans for September

Independent TD for Galway East Sean Canney has challenged the Minister for education Norma Foley to ensure that school transport plans for next September are put in place now to avoid a similar situation to last year.

Last year, decisions over school transport led to confusion among parents and students with Almost 130,000 applications for bus tickets were made by the time the ticket registration for school transport closed at the end of July.

More than 6,000 children who applied for school bus places did not get a space as demand soared after the fees were waived in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

Speaking this afternoon, Deputy Canney said a repeat of what happened last year cannot be tolerated.