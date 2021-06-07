Galway Independent TD calls on the Government to introduce a fair and transparent system of funding for Local Authorities

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The review of the Local Property Tax will give an opportunity to Galway County Council to receive their fair share of funding from the Department of Local Government.

That is according to Galway East Independent TD Sean Canney who said that Galway County Council have been penalised for no reason and the Department of Local Government have failed to demonstrate the method by which they distribute the Local Government Fund.

Deputy Canney added that Galway has been deprived of millions of euro in funding over many years and the Government needs to introduce a fair and transparent system of funding for Local Authorities.

Deputy Canney has asked that a better equalisation fund be created that will allow Galway County Council to provide the services that are necessary in the county.