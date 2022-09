Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has been included on a list of counties deemed part of a ‘lagging region’ by the European Commission.

Galway, Roscommon, Leitrim, Sligo, Donegal, Monaghan, and Mayo, have been downgraded – as they were noted to be significantly poorer relative to the European average over recent years.

The commission says the northern and western regions faced a range of challenges – including lower productivity and educational attainment, as well as having a weaker skills base.