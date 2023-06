Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for Galway and 14 other counties until 9PM.

The alert impacts all of Connacht, along with counties in the midlands, northwest and Munster.

Met Eireann is warning of heavy downpours, thunderstorms and a chance of hail.

It says areas could be impacted by localised spot flooding, and road conditions may be difficult.