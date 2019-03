Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for more than half the country, including Galway, with heavy rain forecast to fall from tonight.

The warning for all of Connacht, and counties Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary is valid from 9pm tonight until noon tomorrow.

Heavy rain will develop overnight leading to accumulations of 25-35 mm in places.

Met Eireann says the rain may turn to snow for a time.