Galway included in Status Yellow ice warning from 7 tonight

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is included in a Status Yellow ice warning for 13 counties which comes into effect from 7 this evening

It covers Connacht, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath

Met Éireann is warning of freezing temperatures, widespread frost, and icy surfaces, leading to hazardous travelling conditions.

The alert runs from 7 this evening until 10 tomorrow morning

Meanwhile, a hail warning remains in place for Galway City and County until 6 tomorrow morning