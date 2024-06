Galway included in Irish Rail intercity routes price hikes

Rail commuters in Galway will be hit with price hikes by Iarnrod Eireann.

Fares are rising for services to Galway, Sligo, Westport, Waterford and Rosslare.

Meanwhile, fares for short journeys on Dublin Bus, Luas and the DART were increased yesterday.

It’s part of a new pricing structure being implemented by the National Transport Authority.