Galway now included in wind warning as Storm Agnes makes landfall

Galway Bay fm newsroom – alway is one of 25 counties now included in this morning’s weather alerts as Storm Agnes makes landfall.

The Status Yellow wind warning has just come into affect for Galway, along with Munster and Leinster – it’ll be in place until midnight tonight

Meanwhile, Status Orange wind and rain warnings kick in from 9am for several counties along the South and South East coasts

Met Eireann is warning that the weather could lead to localised flooding and power outages in parts throughout the day.