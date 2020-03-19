Galway in top three for number of farms offered to the market in 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is in the top three for the number of farms and the number of acres offered to the market in 2019.

That’s according to the Irish Farmers Journal’s 2019 Annual Land Price Report, which has revealed that Galway land auctions had the third highest success rate last year at 72 percent.

The average price of land has dropped for the fifth year in a row in the county, however, to 6,550 euro per acre, which, is significantly below the national average of 8,970 euro.

The most active buyers in the Galway market were mixed farmers, with mixed farms, beef farms and sheep farms accounting for almost 60 percent of sales in 2019.

Meanwhile, Connacht displayed the lowest average price of just over 6 thousand euro per acre, while forestry buyers are particularly active in the provence.

Nationally, the amount of land offered to the market dropped by 13 percent over the past 12 months to 61,200 acres.