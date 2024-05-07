Galway Bay FM

7 May 2024

Galway in top 5 producers of wind energy in April

Galway is in the top 5 producers of wind energy in the country.

It comes as Ireland had the second best April on record for wind power generation.

Wind farms powered 32 per cent of Ireland’s electricity last month, while the average wholesale electricity price was down 30 per cent.

Kerry produced the most amount of wind energy followed by Cork, Tipperary, Galway and Donegal.

Noel Cunniffe, CEO of Wind Energy Ireland says we need to build more new off short and on shore wind farms:

