Galway in top 3 counties most in need of unemployment payment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is among the top 3 counties most in need of the pandemic unemployment payment.

Figures provided by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection show 32,300 people in Galway are in receipt of the 350 euro payment.

An additional 300 people in Galway applied to the scheme this week.

The value of the weekly payment is in the region of 209 million euro – with around 598,000 people across the country receiving it weekly.

Sectors with the highest numbers in receipt are accommodation and food service activities, followed by wholesale and retail trade – and construction.