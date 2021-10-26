Galway IFA warns farmers are ready to protest if carbon limit concerns aren’t heard by Government

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: The Chairperson of the Galway IFA is warning that farmers will take to the streets in protest if their concerns about new proposed carbon limits aren’t listened to.

A set of five-year “carbon budgets” out to 2030 were released last night by the Climate Change Advisory Council.

The aim is reduce emissions by 4.8pc a year up to 2025, when the target will increase to 8.3pc a year.

It’s reported that by 2030, the agriculture sector wil be required to reduce emmissions by somewhere between 21 and 30 percent.

Chairperson of Galway IFA Anne Mitchell says farmers are prepared to protest if public representatives aren’t willing to listen to their concerns.