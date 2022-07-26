Galway IFA rep brands 30 percent emissions cut for Agri sector as “draconian”

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A Galway IFA rep is branding proposed 30 percent emissions cut for the Agriculture sector as “draconian”.

It’s expected that targets for the sector will be agreed at the final cabinet meeting of the summer tomorrow.

The Climate Change Advisory Council has recommended a range of cuts between 22 per cent and 30 per cent for agriculture.

The IFA President has claimed that 55 thousand jobs could be lost, if emissions are reduced by 30 per cent.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Galway IFA Environment Representative, Henry Walshe, explains the negative impacts such cuts would have: