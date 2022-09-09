Galway IFA meeting in Athenry hears concerns about the ACRES scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway IFA Executive meeting in Athenry has heard concerns about the Government’s ACRES scheme.

The Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme has been proposed as part of Ireland’s draft CAP Strategic Plan.

The €1.5 billion scheme was created to help address biodiversity decline while delivering an income support for up to 50,000 farm families in Ireland.

It is replacing the current GLAS scheme, which finishes at the end of the year.

National chairman of IFA rural community, Michael Biggins, says while they welcome the scheme, there are reservations about it.