Galway IFA Chair calls for more dog wardens to help minimise sheep attacks

The Chairperson of Galway IFA is calling on Galway County Council to put more dog wardens on the beat to help minimise sheep attacks as the lambing season approaches.

240 incidents of dogs attacking sheep were reported in 2020 but the IFA believes this does not reflect the true scale of the problem, with many incidents going unreported.

Local authorities are responsible for the control of dogs, giving them power to seize dogs, impose on the spot fines and take court proceedings against owners.

As lambing season begins shortly for many farmers across the county, Galway IFA is calling for tougher sanctions for owners whose dogs are worrying or attacking livestock.

Galway IFA Chairperson Anne Mitchell says Galway County Council must do more to ensure dog owners are keeping their animals under control.