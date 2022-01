Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chair of the Galway branch of the Irish Farmers Association says the Government and the EU must immediately act and remove import charges on fertiliser.

It comes as farmers nationwide are facing rocketing fertiliser costs – with a stark warning that the explosion in production costs will have knock-on effects along the entire chain.

Speaking to Sally-Ann Barrett, Anne Mitchell says people need to realise that the issue will affect far more than just farmers.