Galway IFA Chair brands decision by Agriculture Minister to hold only Galway CAP consultation in West of the county this evening “a big disappointment”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The chairperson of Galway IFA says she has requested that the Agriculture Minister make a second CAP consultation visit to Galway to hear the concerns of farmers from across the County.

The Agriculture Minister has come under fire for his decision to hold his only planned CAP consultation meeting for Galway in Maam Cross this evening.

Minister Charlie McConalogue is holding meetings in every county in a bid to hear directly from farmers as part of the CAP consultation process over the coming weeks.

The Fianna Fail Minister will speak at Maam Cross Mart at 7.30 this evening as part of the tour.

Galway IFA Chairperson Anne Mitchell has been telling Sally-Ann Barrett that the organisation of this evening’s meeting at Maam Cross Mart is a big disappointment for IFA members right across County Galway.

Meanwhile a Tuam Councillor has branded the decision by the Agriculture Minister to hold his only consultation meeting for farmers in Maam Cross as “a slur on the people of East Galway. “

Councillor Pete Roche says this evening’s location has ruled out the attendance of many farmers across the county.