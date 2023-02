Galway Bay FM newsroom – The Galway Chair of the ICSA is calling for a better deal for the sheep sector, as farmers take part in today’s protest.

The Irish Cattle & Sheep Farmers Association are asking sheep farmers to hold back lambs from factories today.

A group are protesting outside the Dáil and Department of Agriculture today.

Chair of the Galway branch, Mona O’Donoghue-Concannon, says it’s up to both the Government and factories to better support the sector: