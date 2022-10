Galway Bay fm newsroom – The housing situation in Galway has been described as “grim” during a Dáil debate on the Housing For All plan.

Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell has criticised the Government’s housing policy and is calling for a ban on evictions during the winter months.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Farrell has demanded the Government take action in relation to long waiting times for people on the Galway city housing list: