8 November 2023

Galway households urged to lock up and light up as burglaries increase by 33 per cent

There have been 237 burglaries in County Galway so far this year, which is a 33% increase on last year’s figures.

This return to pre-pandemic figures is said to be down to people leaving their homes in darkness, and in some cases unlocked when unoccupied.

Galway Gardaí are urging people to put lights on timers to give the impression that someone is home during the dark evenings to discourage burglars.

Sergeant Michael Walsh, Garda Crime Prevention Officer encourages people to lock up and light up their homes:

