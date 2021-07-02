Galway householders recycled half a million batteries last year

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Householders in Galway recycled almost 10,000 more batteries through retailers last year than in 2019.

Data from WEEE Ireland reveals that environmentally-conscious consumers in the city and county brought 506,280 used batteries back to supermarkets, hardware and electronic stores in 2020.

That was a rise of 9,720 batteries prevented from ending up in general waste bins.

Nationally,7.8 million batteries were recycled through all retailers last year.

That’s up 134,120 on 2019 as more people used their grocery shop to do their bit for the environment.

Despite this data, for every 10 AA batteries sold on the market, only four are returned for recycling, with 20% in a recent survey admitting to dumping used batteries in general waste bins.