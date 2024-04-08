Galway house prices rise by €10,000 compared to 2023

The latest MyHome.ie report shows that property prices in Galway are around €10,000 more expensive than this time last year.

Meanwhile, there were 599 properties for sale in Galway at the end of Quarter 1 2024 – a decrease of 16% since the start of the year.

Nationally, asking prices for homes rose by 6.5 percent last year, with properties selling at 5 percent over the advertised price.

Chief Economist at Bank of Ireland Connall MacCoille says there’s still a shortage of supply, which is why homes are selling for above their asking price.