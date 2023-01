Galway Bay fm newsroom – House prices across the city and county are expected to increase by 10%t this year.

The jump in the average cost of a three-bed semi detached house is being predicted by the Real Estate Alliance.

The REA Average House Price Index shows the average price of this type of home in Galway City is now €331,000 – up 10% on December 2021.

Meanwhile, it found that prices rose by almost a quarter to €220,000 by the end of 2022.