Galway hotels bracing for Brexit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway branch of the Irish Hotel Federation has raised concerns that key jobs could be at risk in the event of a disruptive Brexit.

Rory Fitzpatrick, Chair of IHF’s Galway branch says a disruptive Brexit would have enormous economic repercussions which would be felt directly by tourism businesses here in Galway given the sector’s heavy reliance on the UK market.

The group says tourism currently supports 20,900 jobs in Galway and contributes some €731m to the local economy annually.

Mr Fitzpatrick states that, even if a deal is eventually reached, any prolonged uncertainty in the coming months could result in a further erosion of consumer sentiment.