Galway hoteliers call on local TDs to secure supports for the tourism Sector

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A letter seeking urgent financial supports for Galway Hoteliers has been circulated to the county’s TDs, ahead of next week’s budget, on the day a new Hospitality and Tourism Forum has been set up to deal with the challenges faced by the sector.

Representing 93 hotel and guesthouse businesses, the correspondence from the Chairperson of the Irish Hotels Federation seeks Government supports to help protect some 15,400 local tourism jobs which are at risk.

The group is looking for an increase to the rates of support under the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme, a reduction in tourism V.A.T to 9 percent, additional liquidity measures to help fund hotels during the coming months and a 12 month waiver to local authority rates.

Chair of the Galway Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation John Ryan says it is now ‘make or break’ time for Irish Tourism with members facing an incredibly bleak seven months ahead.

Meanwhile the aim of the new Hospitality and Tourism Forum is to provide an outlet for industry representatives to outline their concerns and to look at what practical measures can be taken to help businesses and their workers.

Announcing the move, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the pandemic has had a heart-breaking impact on those working in the hospitality and tourism sectors in particular.

The forum will meet four times each year, but could meet more often if necessary.

A local senator says he is confident that there will be a significant support package made available for the hospitality sector in Tuesday’s budget.

Senator Eugene Murphy says he is deeply concerned that so many reputable hotels and restaurants in the county are now facing closure again or a serious reduction in trade.

The Fianna Fail representative also says outdoor dining in Ireland is not viable, and after speaking to Finance Minister Michael McGrath directly on the issue, he is confident that significant measures will be announced for the sector next week.