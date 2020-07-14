Galway hoteliers call on Government for urgent measures to support sector

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway hoteliers are calling on the Government to implement a number of urgent measures to support the sector.

According to recent figures, occupancy in Irish hotels stands at 23 percent for July, compared to 90 percent in the same month last year.

The Galway branch of the Irish Hotel Federation is proposing five key measures to support the industry.

The include the continuation of the wage subsidy scheme and inclusion of seasonal employees.

Others suggest that gatherings in hotels should be linked with venue capacity as opposed to a blanket cap on numbers.

A reduction in the tourism VAT to 5 percent until December 2021 is also proposed.