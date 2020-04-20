Galway hoteliers call for range of measures in bid to tailor plan for recovery

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway hoteliers are calling on the Finance Minister to introduce a series of urgent measures to support the sector in planning for its recovery.

Proposals include the waiving of local authority rates and water charges for one year, interest free loans and a minimum 12-month deferral on senior debt.

The proposed measures would also see tourism VAT rates to be reduced to zero for 12 months, business interruption grants to help companies survive and reopen and extra supports for seasonal workers who have lost their jobs.

The Galway tourism industry supports 21 thousand jobs and generated 910 million euro in local revenues before the coronavirus crisis.

The Galway branch of the Irish Hotels Federation says every day’s delay in implementing these measures, results in a greater risk to the local industry.

The group’s chairperson and owner of the Ardilaun Hotel in Salthill, John Ryan says it’s vital that businesses are supported now, so the can contribute to the Irish economy in the future…