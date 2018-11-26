Current track
Galway hospitals to promote privacy awareness following survey

Written by on 26 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway University Hospitals have improved in terms of patient experiences.

The National Patient Experience Survey has been published today detailing patient experiences at hospitals around the country including Galway.

58 per cent of patients at the two city public hospitals rate their overall experience this year as ‘very good’, compared to 55 per cent in 2017.

GUH has responded to the recommendations by patients and says a quality improvement programme is being implemented to improve the journey from the Emergency Department to theatre.

An awareness campaign about the importance of patient privacy will also be promoted among healthcare teams across GUH and the role of volunteers will be promoted.

