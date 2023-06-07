Galway hospitals to hold info meeting in the city this week

Galway Bay Fm Newsroom – A free information meeting on stoma care is taking place in Galway city tomorrow evening

There will be information talks on diet and nutrition, health and wellbeing and improving quality of life for people living with a stoma.

People will also have the opportunity to speak to specialists from UHG and Portiuncula Hospital, along with storma patients who will share their experiences.

The free event entitled ‘A stoma in your life’ will take place in the Clayton Hotel Galway from 5 to 9pm tomorrow