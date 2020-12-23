Galway hospitals report highest daily total of COVID-19 cases since start of November

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway hospitals have reported their highest daily total of COVID-19 patients since the start of November.

There are 20 confirmed cases of the virus in Galway hospitals today – with all 20 patients being treated at UHG.

This represents the highest daily figure since November 3rd when 21 cases were reported – while it’s also the highest daily figure for UHG over the last three months.

Meanwhile, a further ten patients are attending Galway hospitals for suspected cases of the virus today – with 9 at UHG and one at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

Nationwide there are 235 confirmed Coronavirus patients in Irish hospitals, while further 120 hospital patients are awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

In total, 28 patients are being treated in Irish ICUs including one individual at UHG.