Galway hospitals record lowest daily number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in over two weeks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway hospitals have recorded the lowest daily number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in over two weeks.

According to HSE figures, there are just two patients being treated for the virus at UHG today, while Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe is reporting no confirmed cases.

These represent the lowest daily figures for the county since November 10th, when there was also just two confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, five patients are being treated for suspected cases of the virus in Galway hospitals this afternoon – with four at UHG and one at Portiuncula.

Nationwide, 257 Coronavirus patients are being treated in acute hospitals, while a further 104 hospital patients are waiting on Covid-19 test results.

30 of these patients are attending ICU, including 17 who are being treated on ventilators.