Galway hospitals enact strict visitor restrictions as part of infection control measures

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway University Hospital, Merlin Park Hospital and Portiuncula Hospital have enacted strict visitor restrictions as part of infection control measures.

The restrictions come into effect this evening for all hospitals in the Saolta Group and will continue into next week.

The public are asked not to visit any hospitals except in end of life situations or other exceptional circumstances.

Those who need to arrange a visit must contact the relevant ward manager, who will decide if a visit can be facilitated.

The Department of Health has been contacted by Galway Bay fm news, but will not confirm if the restrictions are connected to coronavirus.