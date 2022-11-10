Galway hospitals and Community Healthcare West implement Joint Winter Plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway University Hospital, Portiuncula University Hospital and Community Healthcare West are to implement a Joint Winter Plan.

It looks to increase staff recruitment, along with investment in beds.

As part of the plan, UHG will recruit staff in several departments, including 3 additional Emergency Medicine Consultants, an Occupational Therapist and Senior Physiotherapist.

A social worker will be recruited to address stays of over 2 weeks, while additional hours will be given for a Medical Social Worker and Consultant Geriatrician.

There will also be an investment to support the use of 20 private beds.

Portiuncula University Hospital is to hire a Clinical Nurse Manager and Senior Pharmacist for the ED, as well as two healthcare assistants and a data analyst.

Both hospitals will work with Community Healthcare West to provide rehabilitation, respite beds and short-stay beds to target admission avoidance and rapid discharge