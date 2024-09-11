Galway hospitality businesses majorly concerned over challenges to industry

Galway businesses are coming together to voice their major concerns with the current state of the hospitality industry.

Rising costs, in particular energy bills and food prices, are being cited as the main challenges facing the industry.

It was recently revealed that 577 restaurants, cafés, gastropubs and other food-led businesses have closed their doors for good across the country since last September.

Eimear Killian, Manager of Buillin Blasta in Spiddal says there needs to be more value placed on local businesses: