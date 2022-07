Galway hospitals are the worst affected with waiting times for patient treatment.

Nearly 800 people have been waiting over five years for outpatient, inpatient or day-case appointment in Galway Univeristy Hospitals.

Freedom of information figures show that nationwide, over 5,200 people have been waiting over five years.

Donegal GP Ciaran Ó Fearraigh (PRON: Farry) says long delays can have serious consequences.