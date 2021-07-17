Galway Hospital figures for Covid-19 remain low despite rise in figures nationwide

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Four people are currently in hospital in Galway City and County with Covid-19 following recent figures released by the HSE.

As of 8pm yesterday evening, two are in Galway University Hospital and two are in Portiuncla Hospital Ballinasloe.

However, of the 23 who are currently in ICU nationwide, there are no cases in ICU in either hospital.

Meanwhile the incidence rate across Galway City and County is generally lower than the rest of the country with most recording rates about or below 100 cases per 100,000.

The highest incidence rate is Galway City East on 169 with two other areas in the city also recording rates slightly above the state average of 150.8.

The two highest incidence rates in the Country according to the HSE are Buncrana and Carndonagh in Donegal.