Galway Hospice to share in 11 million euro Government investment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Hospice is to share in a ten point 7 million euro investment by the Government in voluntary Irish hospices.

It’s understood the additional resources are being allocated to such facilities to close the funding gap which had developed between voluntary sector hospices, and other hospices in Ireland.

The amount being allocated to the different voluntary hospices has not yet been disclosed, but it’s understood the allocation to Galway Hospice is substantial

The financial gap was initially to be addressed over a three year period but the decision to speed up the process was taken due to the COVID-19 crisis and the current pressure on Irish hospices.

That’s according to Government Chief Whip and Galway Senator Sean Kyne who has announced the funding today following a cabinet meeting.

Senator Kyne says “This additional funding from Government will help provide financial certainty for Galway Hospice and enable the team to continue to focus on the crucial help and assistance they provide.”