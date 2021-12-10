Galway Hospice to get just over 400,000 euro in government funding

Galway Bay FM newsroom- Galway Hospice is to get just over 400,000 in Government funding

It’s part of a 10 million national allocation to go towards palliative and end-of-life care.

The Health Minister’s announced the funding to increase the equitable access to palliative care services across the country.

Stephen Donnelly says he has secured 3 million euro of this once-off funding to develop hospices in Cavan, Tullamore, and Drogheda.

The development of these units will result in a hospice serving every region of the country.

Funding will also be used to support those provided by voluntary organisations and the financial sustainability of the voluntary hospice sector.

The Galway allocation of €420,000 to the facility in Renmore comes under this section