Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Hospice has been shortlisted for a charity Impact Award.

Throughout the Pandemic, Galway Hospice made 6,366 visits, 27,283 calls to patients in the community and cared for 300 inpatients.

In light of Covid-19, the Medical Social team at Galway Hospice organised virtual Remembrance Services, a socially distanced Walk and Talk group and art therapy.

Voting is open to the public until the 3rd of November and can be found on www.charityimpactawards.ie.