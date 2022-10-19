Galway Hospice says Government redesignation will lead to improved services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Hospice says its redesignation by Government as a Section 38 organisation will lead to improved services.

This means it’ll be funded to provide a clearly defined level of service on behalf of the HSE – while staff will be classified as public servants.

Until now, Galway Hospice has been a Section 39 organisation, which meant it received varying levels of funding.

CEO of Galway Hospice, Mary Nash, says the new designation means they’ll be able to offer more services.