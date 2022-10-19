Galway Hospice says Government redesignation will lead to improved services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Hospice says its redesignation by Government as a Section 38 organisation will lead to improved services.

This means it’ll be funded to provide a clearly defined level of service on behalf of the HSE – while staff will be classified as public servants.

Until now, Galway Hospice has been a Section 39 organisation, which meant it received varying levels of funding.

CEO of Galway Hospice, Mary Nash, says the new designation means they’ll be able to offer more services.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR