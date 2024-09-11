Galway Bay FM

11 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway Hospice prepares for open evening for Palliative Care Week

Share story:
Galway Hospice prepares for open evening for Palliative Care Week

Galway Hospice is hosting an open evening later coinciding with Palliative Care Week.

The event includes a video titled ‘A Day in the Life at Galway Hospice’, followed by a presentation from Therapies Manager Joan Boult.

Tomorrow, an event will take place in the Ard Rí Hotel in Tuam from 9.30 to 2 for healthcare workers interested in palliative care.

Today’s open event at Galway Hospice takes place from 5 to 7 this evening, and gives attendees a chance to ask questions about the service.

Director of Nursing Mairead Carr, says the aim is to show palliative care, which is for people living with serious illness, is nothing to fear

Share story:

Two Galway craftsmen set to represent Ireland on the international stage

Two Galway craftsmen are set to represent Ireland on the international stage when they take part in the 2024 World Skills event this week. Joe Kelly from ...

Galway-based researcher wins award for portable chemotherapy 'scalp-cooling' device

A Galway-based researcher has won an award for designing a portable chemotherapy ‘scalp-cooling’ device. Olivia Humphreys designed ‘Athe...

Taoiseach to open new ward block at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe

Taoiseach Simon Harris is to officially open the new 50 bed ward block at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe later this morning The project is providing rep...

Former Galway TD accused of driving under influence of cocaine challenging blood test sample

Former Galway TD and county councillor Colm Keaveney accused of driving under the influence of cocaine is challenging a blood test sample used to convict ...