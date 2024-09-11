Galway Hospice prepares for open evening for Palliative Care Week

Galway Hospice is hosting an open evening later coinciding with Palliative Care Week.

The event includes a video titled ‘A Day in the Life at Galway Hospice’, followed by a presentation from Therapies Manager Joan Boult.

Tomorrow, an event will take place in the Ard Rí Hotel in Tuam from 9.30 to 2 for healthcare workers interested in palliative care.

Today’s open event at Galway Hospice takes place from 5 to 7 this evening, and gives attendees a chance to ask questions about the service.

Director of Nursing Mairead Carr, says the aim is to show palliative care, which is for people living with serious illness, is nothing to fear