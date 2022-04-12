Galway Hospice issues appeal following reports of bogus fundraisers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Hospice is urging the public to be vigilant as the organisation has received multiple reports of bogus fundraisers operating throughout the city.

The local charity has received numerous reports of individuals with branded t-shirts and sponsorship cards purporting to be Galway Hospice door to door fundraisers.

The organisation has moved to clarify it does not permit or support door to door collections.

Householders resident in the east and west of the city have reported the incidents in recent days.

Galway Hospice is urging anyone who is approached for funds at their door to report such activity to Gardaí.