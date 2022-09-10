Galway Hospice hosting its 17th annual Galway Memorial Walk

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway Hospice is hosting its 17th annual Galway Memorial Walk tomorrow.

The walk begins at midday and follows the traditional coastal route from the Claddagh Hall to Blackrock for a distance of 6.5km.

Participants can walk in memory of their loved one, while some will wear the name of their loved one on a personalised t-shirt provided by the Hospice.

Funds raised will be invested into the Community Palliative Care Services, Day Care Service and Bereavment Support Services.

Those wishing to attend must register in advance on the Galway Hospice webpage.