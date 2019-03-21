Galway Hospice decides not to pursue judicial review of decision to turn down new building at Merlin Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Hospice has opted not to proceed with a judicial review following An Bord Pleanala’s decision to refuse permission for a new building at Merlin Park.

Last month, the higher planning authority decided to overturn the grant of permission for the hospice stating that the site at Merlin Park is predominantly located on lands zoned as natural, heritage, recreation and amenity.

The board has since sought legal advice which highlighted significant risks and costs associated with a judicial review, with no guarantee of success.

In a statement to The [email protected] for Galway, the board says it’s with great reluctance and regret that they have taken this decision as they have spent years looking for a suitable site for the new hospice and still believe that the site at Merlin Park is the ideal location.