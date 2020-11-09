Galway Hospice awarded three quarters of a million euro in once-off funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Hospice has been allocated three quarters of a million euro in once-off funding.

The grant has been announced by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly as part of a €10 million euro investment in palliative and end-of-life care facilities nationwide.

Minister Donnelly says the funding aims to support the sector to maintain critical and ongoing care services for patients amid the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Improvements to premises, education and training for staff and offsetting lost fundraising revenue are all covered under the scheme.

In total 15 care centres nationwide are set to receive funding from the Department.