Galway horse racing punter wins 200,000 euro

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A County Galway punter is toasting a 200,000 euro win after a host of outsiders beat the odds to land a remarkable coup on the horses.

The anonymous customer put down the bets with BoyleSports last Saturday, firstly striking a €5 each-way patent on three horses at three separate meetings in Ireland and the UK.

Mac Swiney was picked out at 33/1 in the 4.45 at the Curragh and went off at 28/1 before landing the first leg, while 20/1 selection Mortal closed into 14/1 before landing the 5.35 at Killarney. There was little time to settle the nerves before the 5.55 at Chelmsford, where Glowing For Gold went on to beat remote odds of 33/1.

That margin was enough to make it three big-priced winners to bag an initial total of €137,825.25.

The Galway punter then added a €3 each-way permed patent which delivered three winners in Rough Diamond (picked out at 40/1), Mortal (20/1) and Melburnian (18/1).

From stakes totalling €238, the punter walked off with €201,524.85.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: This is a truly life-changing sum of money to pick up so we send huge congratulations to our Gawlay customer on their stunning piece of work. We didn’t see it coming at those odds, but fair play to them for making it a weekend they’ll never forget.